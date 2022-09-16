One more dies of covid19

Image courtesy CDC.

A middle-aged man with multiple comorbidities is the country’s latest covid19 fatality.

The Health Ministry’s daily covid19 update reported one death, which takes the death toll to 4,184.

There were 140 new cases, carrying the total active cases to 4,607. The Health Ministry said of the active cases, 186 people are in hospital, which included 13 in step-down facilities. Four people are in the intensive care unit and eight in the high dependency unit.

There are 4,421 in home isolation, while another 354 have been released from home isolation and 18 discharged from health facilities.

The total number of people vaccinated is 716,787, with 168,553 having received their booster shots.