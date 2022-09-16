Nicholas Paul anticipates World Champs in October

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul -

IN-FORM sprint cyclist Nicholas Paul is gearing up for the 2022 Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, from October 12-16.

Paul, the flying 200m world record holder, has had a medal-filled season thus far, and will be hoping to match or improve on his historic showing at last year’s meet, where he earned silver in the men’s kilometre time trial.

His second-place finish ended a 30-year drought as he became the first TT cyclist to capture a World cycling medal after veteran Gene “Geronimo” Samuel’s bronze in the same event in 1991.

Paul is expected to once again contest the sprint, keirin and time trial events at Worlds.

At the 2021 edition, the speedster also competed in the sprint and keirin events and placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Paul is having a bumper year on the track. His most recent performance came at the Commonwealth Games in August. There, he became TT’s most decorated Games cyclist by capturing three medals: gold (keirin), silver (sprint) and a bronze (1km time trial).

He also dominated at the UCI Nations Cup legs and Pan Am Track Cycling Championships.

Looking ahead, Paul said he is ready.

“I’ve been training hard for the past three weeks and I think the meet is three weeks away as well. I think this (Worlds) is one of my big targets for the year.

“It would be the last big target but preparation has been going good so far. I think my form is there so now it’s just to go out there and execute and represent TT to the best of my ability. So preparations have been going well,” Paul said.

He made these comments during the TT Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) virtual medal bonus presentation to the nation’s 12 Commonwealth Games medallists.