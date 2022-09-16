MPower TT programme enrols 30 Tobagonians

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe talks to young men at the Tobago leg of the MPower TT programme. - Facebook

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe launched the Tobago leg of MPower TT programme on Monday. Thirty men were enrolled in the programme and began their training.

In a Facebook post on Thursday she said, "I'm really pleased to bring this to Tobago. We conceptualised and established this programme in 2019 by having m-zones, or men-friendly zones, where they can come out and share their experiences and inspire others, followed by skills training and some experience in apprenticeship and mentorship."

She said the programme is designed to equip young men with the necessary tools to become employable or create employment.

"We have young men from all over who applied for this project that was initially geared at East POS and helping them develop. As Minister of Sport and MP for Tobago West, any programme I implement in Trinidad I try to ensure Tobago gets a taste or gets an opportunity to have our residents empowered also."

Apart from learning technical skills, participants are taught sexual education, the importance of setting goals and other life skills.

"It's about men building men, about providing opportunities for young men who might had lost their way. Those who probably dropped out of school; those who don't know what they want to do with their life; those who may be vulnerable to getting involved in a life of crime or wasting their life – to show they there's more to life than five subjects.

"There are so many training opportunities. There are people you can count in for mentorship, leadership and direction and guidance. Squeeze in a little network, a little ecosystem for men to be empowered and elevated."