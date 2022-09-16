MP Lee charged with misbehaviour in public office, conspiracy to defraud

Pointe a Pierre MP David Lee. -

Pointe a Pierre MP David Lee has been charged with one count of misbehaviour in public office and one count of conspiracy to defraud.

Police said Lee was charged at the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) office, Tower C of the Waterfront on Wrightson Road on Friday afternoon.

He was granted $1 million bail to cover both charges.

Newsday tried to speak with Lee as he and his attorneys left the office but said he did not want to comment much on why he was at the office.

He said, "This is the PNM at its best," adding that he would give further details over the weekend.

Sources said the charges arose out of the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 jeep, and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.