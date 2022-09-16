Guanapo scavenger killed in freak accident

Victoria Nelson -

A 33-year-old woman was killed on Thursday in a freak accident at the Guanapo Landfill.

A police report said Victoria Nelson of La Retreat Road Arima, a scavenger at the landfill, was working when she was killed.

Police said at about 10.30 am, an excavator was working near Nelson.

Some time later, other scavengers raised an alarm, and the excavator operator stopped.

Nelson was found pinned under the bucket of the excavator.

She was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where she died at about 10.50 am.

Cpl Fletcher of the Arima Police Station is continuing investigations.