Cops arrest five, seize machine gun, police kit, weed in Morvant

Police found and seized marijuana, an AR 15, a pair of handcuffs, a police badge holder and a gun holster in Morvant on Thursday afternoon. Five people were also arrested during the exercise. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Police in the North Eastern Division undertook searches and patrols on Thursday afternoon that led the arrest of five people and the seizure of an assault rifle, marijuana and a policeman's stolen badge holder.

Police said officers went to the St Charles Orphan Road in Caledonia, Morvant, where they found 33 packets of marijuana. A man and a woman were held.

Officers then visited a bushy area nearby where they found an AR 15 with two magazines.

Police also found a pair of handcuffs, a gun holster and a police badge holder which were reported stolen from a policeman.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested three men for shootings in the area.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, acting Supt Edwards, ASP Singh and co-ordinated by Insp Bharath with supervision from Sgt Murray and assistance from the Morvant CID, North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit, North Eastern Division Task Force and the North Eastern Division Coastal Patrol.