Cops arrest 2 men, rescue women, girls in Chaguanas human-trafficking raid

The police rescued six women and two children, all from Latin America, in an anti-crime exercise in the Central Division on Thursday.

They also arrested the women's two male captors in a house in Chaguanas.

The exercise took place between 3 am and 2 pm.

A police statement on Friday said the arrests and rescue came after a "meticulous human trafficking investigation" led by ACP, Criminal Division, Sharon Gomez-Cooper.

Sgt Walters and Cpl Ramsarran of the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU) co-ordinated the exercise. It included Special Investigations Task Force and the Multi-Option Police Section (MOPS) police.

The police also seized several items of "evidential value" at the premises.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police urge the public to report any suspected cases of human trafficking in their communities.

Signs that people may be victims of human trafficking include (especially in the case of women and children) people appearing malnourished and showing signs of physical injuries and abuse.

Victims often avoid eye contact, social interaction, and authority figures/law enforcement.

Other signs are that victims seem to adhere to scripted or rehearsed responses in social interaction and lack official identification documents.

They also appear destitute/lack personal items. They work excessively long hours and live at their place of employment.

The police said human-trafficking victims appear to have poor physical or dental health.

They might also have tattoos or branding on the neck and/or lower back and untreated sexually transmitted diseases.

People who suspect that human trafficking is happening near them can call the police at 999, 555, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or 800-4CTU.