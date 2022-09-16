Another leak in Woodbrook

THE EDITOR: There is yet another leak in Woodbrook, Port of Spain, that requires urgent attention.

On Kitchener Street (near Gatacre Street) there is water seeping from beneath a fire hydrant onto the road. I am told by residents it has been like that for more than six months, accounting for a lot of precious water being lost and probably contributing to erosion under the road.

Please, whoever portfolio this falls under, attend to it.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook