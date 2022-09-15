Veteran athletic starter Irwin Henry dies

THE NATIONAL Association of Athletic Administrations (NAAA) have joined with the athletics fraternity in mourning the passing of another stalwart in the person of Irwin Henry.

He was widely recognised as being among the better starters in the history of local athletics.

Henry was not only a regular at NAAA events but was the official starter at both Southern Games and Palo Seco Games (former Petrotrin/Trintopec Games) for several years. He brought a special professionalism in the way he approached tasks both on and off the field.

According to a media release from the NAAA, "Like most “Trinis”, he enjoyed a good old-talk, especially after the meets were concluded. Through these informal exchanges, meet promoters gained useful insights into challenges experienced during the events as well as potential strategies for addressing them. He served as mentor and example for many of those who followed him in as starters."

Henry had been ailing for some time and died peacefully last Friday. His funeral takes place at the Fatima RC Church, Bushe Street, Curepe at 1 pm today, followed by the burial at the Tunapuna Cemetery.