Tallawahs hand Royals first defeat of CPL

Jamaican Tallawahs' Amri Jangoo made 29 runs off 18 deliveries during the Caribbean Premier League T20 match against the Barbados Royals, on Tursday, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - CPL T20

BARBADOS Royals suffered their first defeat of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament, falling by six runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method to Jamaica Tallawahs at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Thursday.

Chasing 147 for victory, Tallawahs were 126/5 after 17 overs when rain returned to the oval for the second time in the match and ended play. As a result, Tallawahs were awarded the win.

Royals are still on top of the six-team standings with six wins and one defeat. Tallawahs are in second place.

Openers Brandon King and Amir Jangoo gave Tallawahs a strong start putting on 53 for the first wicket in 4.3 overs.

Jangoo was first dismissed for 29 off 18 deliveries. King and Shamarh Brooks guided Tallawahs to 99, before wickets fell regularly to leave the Jamaica franchise 116/5 in 16.1 overs.

Captain Rovman Powell (12) and Imad Wasim (three) were at the crease when rain stopped play.

Fast bowlers Jason Holder and Obed McCoy were the chief destroyers for Royals. Holder took 3/33 in four overs and McCoy snatched 2/19 in three overs.

Batting first, Royals posted 146/6 in 20 overs despite being 17/3 after six overs at one stage.

Quinton de Kock struck seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 74 off 43 deliveries and captain David Miller chipped in with 34 off 27 balls.

Spinner Wasim ended with figures of 3/14.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS ROYALS 146/6 (20 overs) – Quinton de Kock 74, David Miller 34; Imad Wasim 3/14 vs JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 126/5 (17 overs) – Brandon King 46, Amir Jangoo 29; Jason Holder 3/33, Obed McCoy 2/19. Tallawahs won by six runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.