Storm Fiona postpones women's ODI between West Indies, New Zealand

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI), in conjunction with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) team management, has agreed to the postponement of the first CG United One-Day International scheduled for Friday because of Tropical Storm Fiona.

The storm is likely to pass over Antigua and the Leeward Islands, on Friday.

A CWI media release on Thursday said, “CWI and NZC will confirm the rescheduled date and any implications for dates in the wider eight-match itinerary featuring three CG United ODIs and five T20Is in due course. A decision will also be made on the 2nd CG United ODI scheduled for...September 18 subject to the impact of the storm.”

Both teams want to ensure that, if possible, the full eight-match series can be played, since points won in the CG United ODI series contribute towards the new ICC Women’s Championship, which provides a direct pathway to qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025. The T20 series plays a key role in preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023. It is also the West Indies women’s first home international cricket since September 2021.

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said, “We have put player safety at the forefront of this decision and will be working very closely with New Zealand Cricket to protect all the international matches via a revised schedule if possible. We are very keen to get as much high-quality competitive cricket for our women’s team as possible, especially in this period leading into next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup.”