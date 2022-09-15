Olympic Committee to move house

TTOC president Diane Henderson - TTOC

OLYMPIC House is about to change its location, TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson said a move away from the 121 Abercromby Street, Port of Spain site is imminent, but yet to be made official.

“Papers have not been signed on the dotted line. I would prefer to just hold on (saying) where it is at this point in time, but it is coming, hopefully,” she said during Wednesday’s virtual medal bonus presentation to TT’s Commonwealth Games medallists.

The relocation of Olympic House has been long awaited. It comes on the heels of last Thursday’s break-in, which saw the TTOC’s computer server and several national team uniforms stolen.

The server and some uniforms were eventually recovered.

Henderson is optimistic about vacating the Abercromby Street premises in the coming weeks.

“Yes hopefully, that would be effective October 1. Therefore we would have to close out all our previous arrangements by September 30.

“We have not yet concluded arrangements for our new commercial rental to begin on October 1,” she added.

Over the past three months, several external items from Olympic House, particularly metal, have been stolen. The recent break-in however, was the first time thieves were bold enough to enter the building.

On the computer server, Henderson said, “Thankfully, I can report that we have secured the server, allowing it to be functioning once again.

“The providers were able to rebuild the server with parts left and it is functional. We’re back on stream and did not lose any information that would cause any impact.

“We are thankful to the providers, to all national authorities and Amalgamated Security for their swift action last week."She said the break-in had made the move a priority.

Abercromby Street has been the home of the TTOC since 2010. Before that , it was based at Dundonald Street, Port of Spain.