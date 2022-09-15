No detectives in 4 south police stations for 6 months

File photo

OF the ten police stations and two police posts in the Southern division, four were without detectives for around six months.

This was revealed by Southern division commander acting Snr Supt Richard Smith on Thursday. He was speaking at a press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

He said there has been more crime in the division for the year so far than in 2021.

One of the initiatives taken to reduce crime was to redeploy detectives in specific areas.

He said the southern division is separated into two sections – east and west.

The east covers the Princes Town, Moruga, Tableland, Barrackpore and Ste Madeleine police stations and the St Margaret's post. The west includes the San Fernando, Marabella, Mon Repos, Gasparillo and St Margaret police stations and La Romaine post.

Smith said Barrackpore, St Margaret's, Ste Madeleine and Gasparillo did not have detectives.

"And these are the areas – having done our increased enforcement in the urban areas – we realised that the serious crime like robberies migrated to these rural areas. So we redeployed detectives in those areas."

Asked by Newsday how long these stations and posts had been without detectives, Smith said "approximately six months."