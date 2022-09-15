Hosein: TKR must take energy to Brian Lara venue

Trinbago Knight Riders left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein bowls to Guyana Amazon Warriors batsman Heinrich Klaasen during the teams' Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 14, 2022. - Ayanna Kinsale

LEFT-ARM spinner Akeal Hosein wants Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to continue their winning form as they travel to Brian Lara Cricket Academy for their remaining two home matches in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

TKR grabbed just their second win in six matches, on Wednesday night, with a 26-run victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors, at Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair.

TKR are fourth in the six-team standings with two wins, three losses and one no result.

A near-capacity crowd showed up at the Queen’s Park Oval, on Wednesday.

Hosein said the crowd spurred the TKR players on.

“We are very thankful for the fans that came out and been our 12th man and give us that energy.

“Getting a win and a win like this always does wonders for a team, so I hope we can take this energy into Brian Lara as well.”

TKR will play Jamaica Tallawahs at 7 pm on Saturday and then tackle St Lucia Kings on Sunday at 7 pm.

Hosein played in TKR’s opening match of the CPL against St Lucia Kings, grabbing 4/13.

In that same match, he picked up a groin injury and missed the next four matches as a result, before returning to the starting XI on Wednesday.

“Being on the bench watching my team lose game after game (was tough),” Hosein said.

“It was painful to be on the bench and I am very thankful I was able to come out today (Wednesday) and give that effort to get my team over the line.”

Hosein took 3/36 in four overs to help dismiss Amazon Warriors for 124 in 17.5 overs chasing 151.

Giving an update on his injury, Hosein said, “Not 100 per cent, but having said that the medical team has been working extremely hard to get me up to standard as well. I am thankful for the work that they are doing and I am going to take it in stride and hopefully, I can get back to 100 per cent pretty soon.”

Hosein doesn’t think one moment in the Amazon Warriors innings swung the match in TKR’s favour.

“I thought there was no one particular point that turned the match. We had to give that effort all through the 20 overs and I think that is exactly what we did. Defending 150 with a wet ball is not very easy, so I think we had to stay in the moment and see it all the way through.”

Hosein, who was selected on the West Indies team for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia, is happy to earn selection but is focusing on the CPL.