Eve names 20 for King's Cup

Angus Eve - Marvin Hamilton

ANGUS EVE, coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men's football team, has announced a 20-man squad for the forthcoming King's Cup in Thailand.

The team are scheduled to arrive in Thailand next Monday, and the tournament will get going on September 22. TT will play Tajikistan in the first semi-final on September 22, while Thailand and Malaysia will feature in the other semi. The final, and third-place playoff, are slated for September 25.

Squad –

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup.

Defenders: Alvin Jones, Anthony Herbert, Aubrey David, Sheldon Bateau, Jesse Williams, Kareem Moses, Keston Julien.

Midfielders: Leston Paul, Neveal Hackshaw, Noah Powder, Daniel Phillips, Ajani Fortune, Andre Fortune II, Kevin Molino, John-Paul Rochford, Judah Garcia.

Strikers: Reon Moore, Levi Garcia.