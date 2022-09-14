Woman who witnessed husband’s murder gunned down in Penal

KRISTIN Paul, 30, an eyewitness to the murder of her common-law-husband Amit Boodoo who was chopped to death in July, was murdered near her Jaipaulsingh Trace, Penal, home on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was shot to death in a drive-by incident around 3.30 pm, while sitting in a black Nissan Frontier owned by Boodoo's brother, Prem, proprietor of Ducky's poultry shop.

Region 3 homicide officers responded and the district medical officer pronounced her dead on the scene.

Details are still sketchy, but preliminary reports are that Paul was the mother of an 11-year old with Boodoo.

Boodoo, 36, a fisherman, was chopped to death in the driveway of his Jaipaulsingh Trace home on July 22 during a quarrel with another man. The man also received chop wounds and both were taken to the Princes District Health facility, where Boodoo was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating whether there is a link between the two killings, less than three months apart.

Initial reports are that Paul was driving along Mohess Road Extension when she encountered Prem, who had some problems with his battery. She pulled aside and got into Prem's Frontier.

Moments later, a white Axio pulled up alongside and an assailant got out and began spraying the Frontier with bullets.

Witnesses who heard the gunshots rushed to the scene and discovered Paul's bullet-riddled body in the vehicle. Prem was not injured.

The body was removed and will be taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre for an autopsy on Wednesday.

Region 3 Homicide is continuing investigations.