WASA warns: discoloured water in Central, disruption in Carenage

File photo

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has informed customers in central Trinidad that a discoloration in their water supply is due to a pipeline scouring owing to valving operations in the Point Lisas desalination plant shutdown.

A media release from the authority on Wednesday said it was flushing the distribution system to reduce the discoloration while the shutdown remains in effect.

Customers are advised to let their taps run until the discoloured water clears.

In another media release on Wednesday, WASA also warned there would be a disruption in service in and around Carenage on Friday.

The release said the disruption is expected to last from 6 pm-12 am and will result from maintenance work on the Western Main Road, Carenage, near the Carenage police station.

The release also said it may take up to 12 hours for service to resume in some areas after work is completed.

Customers can contact WASA's customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/4426 for more information.

Areas affected by discoloration include:

Central Caroni

Warrenville

Cunupia

Chaguanas

Caparo

Chase Village

Couva

Point Lisas

California

Claxton Bay.

Areas affected by maintenance: Western Main Road from Abbe Poujade Street

Haig Street

School Street

L'Anse Mitan

Big Yard

Amowsville

Sanora Park

La Horquette Branch Road

The Park

Gulf View Drive

Shorelands

La Horquette Valley Road, Glencoe.