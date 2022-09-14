TT to compete at Pan American Handgun Championships

The Trinidad and Tobago team for Pan American Handgun Championships (left-right) Thomas Nicholas (manager), Richard Hopkinson, Jude Gordon, Dave Ramlal, Nicholas Ali, Nawaz Karim (public relations officer) and Luke Hadeed. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will be represented at the 2022 IPSC Pan American Handgun Championships that will be hosted in Polk County, Frostproof, Florida, United States from September 16 to 21.

With five full days of exciting shooting, comprising 24 stages of competition and shooters from over 40 Pan American Regions (countries), the event is set to be one of the largest sanctioned events coming out of the covid19 pandemic.

WHAT IS IPSC?

The International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) is the international governing body for practical shooting worldwide and is the fastest growing shooting sport today. IPSC style shooting blends accuracy, power, and speed into a winning combination to keep competitors challenged and spectators engaged. IPSC refers to a country as a region and only recognises the governing body as it representative. In Trinidad and Tobago, the IPSC Region is the Trinidad Rifle Association.

The 2022 IPSC Pan American Handgun Championships will kick off with a parade of the participating countries where the sportsmen and sportswomen will be showing off their team’s attire, and TT’s flag will be flying high with uniforms partly sponsored by AE Tactical Limited.