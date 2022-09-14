Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

FRIENDLY TALKS: Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, right, and Venezuela's ambassador Alvaro Cordero speak on Wednesday at Browne's office in St Clair. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Venezuela ambassador Alvaro Sanchez Cordero commemorated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Wednesday.

Browne and Cordero met at the minister's Prada Street, St Clair office.

The minister said it was a special date due to the importance of relations between the two countries which was separated by a mere seven nautical miles of sea.

"We are connected by culture, history and geography. We have a great connection in national security, economic and technical co-operation," Brown said.

Showing off his Spanish-speaking skills, Browne said: "Felicidades. Muchisimas gracias (congratulations and thank you very much)."

Cordero expressed his gratitude to Browne for the event which he said celebrated the brotherhood between the two countries.

“It has been a relationship of friendship, neighbourliness, collaboration and understanding. It's a relationship that started just two weeks after TT's independence," he said.

Cordero said that it is strategically important that good diplomatic relations between the two countries continue. He also sent greetings from the government of Nicolás Maduro to this country's Government and people.

Browne and Cordero exchanged letters of congratulations between both governments. They then made a toast and ate cakes iced in the national colours of both countries – Cordero ate cake decorated in TT's colours while Browne ate cake in Venezuela's colours.

The ambassador's wife Monica Rey and staff from both the embassy and the ministry were also present.