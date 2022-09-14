The dawn of a new era

Kanisa George -

Kanisa George

Once again, the eyes of the world lay fixed on the British throne. Scenes from Buckingham Palace unfolded plainly before our eyes, denoting a sombre yet resplendent air which reverberated across the globe.

Once news of the death of one of the longest reigning monarchs broke, social media became overburdened by a mix of scenes of majesty and melancholy, matched against memes and videos that expressed views of delight over the matriarch’s death.

To some, the British Crown represents splendour, pageantry, and the resiliency of the throne in the modern day. To others, it’s a mere show of pomp, a fantastical regime that has at its helm the stolen spoils of its subjects obtained through systematic hate, violence and genocide.

Most of us have some knowledge of our colonial past, and though lessons of the past have brought us to our present existence, we sometimes forget that our story isn’t singular. We are all part of a history, and most might argue, ruled by the iron fist of the British Empire where riches of the new world were stolen from its rightful owners to enrich the Crown. In many ways, some argue that commonwealth nations have significantly benefited from the influence of colonialism, with others holding firm that this is far from accurate.

The undeniable truth is that most nations once under British rule feel robbed of the plunder used to advance the motherland. And in many regards, sorrow and regret are not enough. What some countries have been clamouring for in recent times is reparation. In particular, reparation from nations responsible for the transatlantic slave trade. And at the top of the list is the British monarchy.

The issue of reparation has been canvassed mainly over the last decade or so. And countries like India and even our Jamaican counterparts are fervently arguing for compensation in the form of reparation.

Reparation is recognised as compensation given for abuse or injury. Typically, it serves to acknowledge the obligation of a state, individual or group in repairing the consequences of violations it has either directly committed or failed to prevent. According to journalist Hannah Stevens, the term reparation has a complicated history marred by the compensation for human rights abuses. Interestingly, when slavery was outlawed across the British Empire by the Slavery Abolition Act, slave compensation was paid by the British government for the loss of slaves.

It is estimated that the UK treasury paid approximately £20 million, around £300 billion in today’s currency, in reparations. Not to slaves or commonwealth nations but to the 3,000 families who owned slaves. Even more interesting is that the UK government only paid off the interest attached to these payments in 2015.

The concept of reparation isn’t new. Several countries still make payments for their role in atrocious human rights violations. For example, the Treaty of Versailles, often touted as the instrument that ended World War I, saw Germany signing what is known as the war guilt clause, which ultimately led to the Germans taking responsibility for their role in starting the war.

Not only did they accept blame, but the German government also made reparations payments to Britain and France for the damage they suffered during the war. Even as recently as May 2021, the German government announced that it had agreed to pay €1.1 billion over 39 years to the Herero and Nama people of present-day Namibia as reparations for the genocide it perpetrated between 1904 and 1908. While the German government called it a gesture of reconciliation it is not viewed as legally binding reparations, but an attempt to “heal the wounds” of historical violence.

It’s impossible to put a quantifiable compensatory figure on genocide or slavery, but when an actual figure is decided, how does it trickle down to the people it is meant to compensate?

Reparations can be effected in five different ways as set out by the United Nations. First, it can be done by way of restitution which is aimed at helping to restore a victim to their original situation before the violation. Reparation can also come in the form of satisfaction. This involves truth-seeking, judicial and administrative sanctions and the recovery and reburial of remains. There is also damages compensation, which encompasses the provision of compensation for any economically assessable damage, like physical or mental harm, and material and moral damages. And finally, rehabilitation and the guarantees of non-repetition of future abuses.

Germany’s billion-dollar package to Namibia involves land reform, rural infrastructure, and water supply and training projects. Specifically, communities of Herero and Nama descendants would benefit from proposed foundations that include cultural projects and youth exchange programmes.

As widespread as the support for making amends might be, there are several practical impediments to this venture.

Many have argued that paying reparations is complicated because people directly harmed by slavery, including their direct descendants, are no longer alive. And as such, the people affected by these atrocities won’t gain the benefit.

When nations affected by the racial abuse and plunder of the British Monarch speak of reparation, most talk of reparation in the form of financial payment. Opponents of this approach fear financial pay-outs would be too expensive, leading to the potential collapse of economic systems. Instead, the focus should be placed on social and educational programmes that directly target underprivileged groups and provide opportunities for economic growth through training and investments in small business programmes.

The death of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been received with an air of gratitude, but for a large section of the global community, her death has reignited the conversation about our shared injurious past and whether a show of contrition is enough. Sadly, we are part of a colonial and slave trade history untouched by atonement.