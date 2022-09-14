Presentation Sando to meet Trinity East in SSFL opener

Presentation San Fernando Adah Barclay (second from left) shoots past two Naparima players during their Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) exhibition match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday. - Lincoln Holder

PRESENTATION San Fernando, who captured the Tiger Tanks Cup last Friday, will begin their campaign in Group B, of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership, with a trip to Trinity East, in Trincity, on Wednesday.

Presentation, the 2019 Intercol kings, needed kicks from the penalty spot to defeat Naparima, the 2019 SSFL Premiership winners, 3-2 for the Tiger Tanks Cup at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The league will resume after a two-year hiatus, due to the covid19 restrictions, and there will be a major change this year with two groups of eight teams in the Premiership.

Also in Group B, San Juan North will entertain QRC, Chaguanas North will square off against Malick and Moruga will travel to the Fatima Ground to face East Mucurapo.

Naparima, who have been placed in Group A, will visit St Augustine, Carapichaima East will tackle Speyside at the Ato Boldon Stadium, St Benedict's will oppose Fatima at Moruga and St Anthony's will head to the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field in Marabella to meet Pleasantville.

All matches will kick off at 4 pm.