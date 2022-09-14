PM for meeting with US VP

Prime Minister Dr Rowley. File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with US vice president Kamala Harris as part of his trip to that country.

Dr Rowley left Trinidad on Tuesday, a release from the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed.

The PM is expected to attend a hearing of the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services on the impacts of de-risking on the Caribbean on Wednesday.

That hearing will be held under the auspices of the chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

On Thursday, Rowley is scheduled to meet with Harris. who will meet with the Action Committee Caribbean Leaders.

These committees were established after the high-level meeting between Caricom/Cariforum leaders, US President Joseph Biden and Harris in June, during the ninthSummit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

The Prime Minister is the co-chair of the US/Caribbean Energy Security Action Committee.

Minister of Energy Stuart Young is accompanying the Prime Minister.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley's return.