Golden Lane drub Bertille St Clair's Academy 8-0 in Tobago Ascension

In this August 28 file photo, a Sidey's player looks to dribble around the Roxborough Lakers goalkeeper in their Tobago Ascension Premier League match at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. - David Reid

JERIME QUASHIE netted a first half hat-trick for Golden Lane FC in their 8-0 drubbing of Bertille St Clair’s Sports Academy when action in the Ascension Tobago Premier League continued on Sunday.

At the Shaw Park Recreational Facility in Scarborough, Quashie scored the opener as early in as the seventh minute. He again found the back of the net in the 34th.

Two minutes later, Anthony Belfour sent Golden Lane 3-0 up. Kerwin Simon showed no mercy and added two more to the tally in the 39th and 41st minutes.

Quashie then scored his third goal in the 45th minute to give them a heavy 6-0 advantage heading into the second period.

Jeromy Richards sent them further ahead when he scored in the 55th while Balfour completed the one-sided affair by netting another in the 62nd.

This result saw Golden Lane stay unbeaten after two matches and stay atop the central standings on six points while St Clair’s Academy are cellar placed, winless in two matches played.

Last Wednesday, Calder Hall also inflicted a 6-0 beating on St Clair’s with Kareem Tobias (17th and 65th) and Jeremiah Simon (45th and 88th) scoring twice and Darryl Trim (ninth) and Kareem Peters (35th) also among the goals.

In another central conference match, Christopher Morgan (48th and 90th) scored twice in Signal Hill United’s 3-0 beating of Stokely Vale at Mount Moriah Ground. Tyronne Manning scored in the 69th.

In western conference matches on Friday, top of the table Lambeau United (six points) recorded their second win in as many matches when they defeated St Clair’s Coaching School 3-0.

Jebarry Francis (40th), Miquale Franklyn (80th) and Nave Roach (85th) were the goal scorers.

Matches continue on Friday.

Other Results –

GEORGIA FC (3) - Jamal Small 53th, Nyah Davis 90th vs FC GOODWOOD (0).

CHARLOTTEVILLE POLICE YOUTH CLUB (1) - Jerron Chadband 63rd vs ROXBOROUGH LAKERS (0).

SIDEY’S FC (4) - Weah Adams 11th, Nick Quashie 30th, Daylon Gray 37th, Moses Bernard 49th vs BELLE GARDENS SC (1) - Kenta John 59th.

1976 FC PHOENIX (3) - Michael Jem Gordon 41th, 62th; Sherwin Lovell 90th vs BETHEL UNITED (0).

CARNBEE/MT PLEASANT (1) - Keano Brathwaite 53th vs HILL UNITED (1) - Justin Sandy 58th.

LEEDS UNITED (2) - Kernel Morris 56th, Kyle Brathwaite 90th vs MASON HALL POLICE YOUTH CLUB (1) - Shakeel Shade 33rd.