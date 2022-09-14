Evangelicals mourn passing of the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II -

THE EDITOR: The Evangelical Association of the Caribbean, its national evangelical alliances, denominations, churches, members and agencies express their deepest condolences to the royal family of the House of Windsor, who are mourning the passing of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Furthermore, we express our sincere condolences to the peoples of the United Kingdom and colonies and the Commonwealth on the sad passing of their monarch and head on September 8.

We recognise the sense of dignity, unity and continuity that she represented and the guidance that she gave to the UK. She was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known.

As the longest-reigning British monarch, with 70 years of service, the queen was well-respected around the world as an outstanding leader and as a devoted Christian.

May Queen Elizabeth II rest in eternal peace. May God bless King Charles III.

EMERSON L BOYCE

Secretary general/CEO