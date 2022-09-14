Carapichaima man gunned down

File photo -

A 29-YEAR-OLD Carapichaima labourer was shot dead while liming on Tuesday night.

Police reported that at about 9.35 pm, officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in Korea Village, Roopsingh Road, Carapichaima.

Police said Mahindra “Terry” Jagdeo, who lived in Korea Village, was with a 32-year-old friend at a recreational ground when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.

Jagdeo died at the scene while his friend was taken to the Couva Health Facility where he was treated and was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where up to press time, he remained warded in a serious condition.

No arrest has been made, police said, and no motive given for the murder.