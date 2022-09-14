An opportunity for Augustine

Farley Augustine - David Reid

THE EDITOR: While some may regard the revocation of his three deputies as a setback, Watson Duke's action may well be an opportunity.

Should Farley Augustine and his team focus steadfastly on the resolution of even two or three important issues in Tobago, there is no way the action taken could adversely affect them. Accordingly I do wish them well.

I hope that this unfortunate development is ultimately amicably resolved in the best interest of the youth of the island. Duke and Augustine ought to remember that they were resoundingly mandated to pursue meaningful development.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail