182 new covid cases, 4 more deaths

THERE were 182 new covid19 cases and four more deaths from the virus in the Ministry of Health's daily update for Wednesday.

The ministry reported that the additional cases were obtained from samples taken between September 12 and 13. The update also reported that there are 4,978 total active positive cases.

Last week, the number of covid19 cases fluctuated with the highest number of cases being recorded on Tuesday with 302 cases, before decreasing to 154 cases on Thursday.

The number of covid19 cases then continued to rise to 269 cases on Friday before dropping again on Saturday with 234 cases.

The four fatalities comprised three elderly men and an elderly woman.

All four people had comorbidities with some of the comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease and renal disease.

The total number of covid19 related deaths as of Wednesday afternoon was 4,180.

The update also reported that 716,729 people were fully vaccinated while 683,271 people received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine. It also reported that 168,509 booster doses were administered.

There were also 19 people being discharged from public health facilities with 208 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who previously tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were 180 covid19 patients warded in hospitals with 12 patients in transition facilities and 4,786 people in home self-isolation.