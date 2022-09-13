Windies Women's squad named for New Zealand ODI series

Guyana Amazon Warriors women's team captain Stafanie Taylor (left) and Rashada Williams chat during their innings against Barbados Royals during their women 6ixty match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 24. PHOTO COURTESY 6IXTY CRICKET FACEBOOK PAGE. -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) announced a 17-member provisional West Indies women’s squad to play New Zealand women in three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 16-22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Newly appointed captain Hayley Matthews leads the squad which sees the return of the experienced Natasha McLean.

A CWI media release on Monday said, “The squad was selected with the consideration of performances in the recently concluded SKYEXCH 6ixty and the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) tournaments.”

A match-day squad of 13 players will be selected ahead of each one-dayer. The ODI series is scheduled for Friday, Sunday and September 22 with matches starting at 9.30 am.

The T20 Internationals (T20Is) are scheduled from September 25-October 6. All of the T20Is will start at 1.30 pm local time, except the fourth T20I on October 4 which will start at 10 am.

For the CG United ODI series, West Indies will be looking to build on the progress after reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. The team will then look to the five T20I matches as part of their preparations for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

Mandy Mangru and Kaysia Schultz have also joined the players in Antigua for a ten-day training camp led by coach Courtney Walsh.

CWI’s lead selector for women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John, said, “The New Zealand series is very important on the women’s cricket landscape not only because it starts a new cycle, but also because it is part of the preparation leading towards the T20 World Cup in South Africa.”

Browne-John added, “With a few players unavailable at this time, for different reasons, like the experienced Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight and recently retired Deandra Dottin, the selectors were still able to get a blend of senior and developing players including Under-19 player Jannillea Glasgow and returning players Natasha McLean and Sheneta Grimmond. Ultimately, we believe that captain Hayley Matthews, in her first series, will have a promising squad of players to start building with.”

SQUAD

Hayley Matthews (captain), Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

MATCH SCHEDULE (All matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium)

CG United ODI Series –

Friday: 1st CG United ODI, 9.30 am

Sunday: 2nd CG United ODI, 9.30 am

September 22: 3rd CG United ODI, 9.30 am

T20I Series –

September 25: 1st T20I, 1.30 pm

September 28: 2nd T20I, 1.30 pm

October 1: 3rd T20I, 1.30 pm

October 4: 4th T20I, 10 am

October 6: 5th T20I, 1.30 pm