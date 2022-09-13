Why do all men love guns?

THE EDITOR: All boys, real boys who are going to be “real men,” love to play with toy guns. Par for the course for boys? They usually want to grow up to be policemen, fire-fighters or soldiers. Boys like uniforms. Boys like action movies and fighting. They are as thrilled at war movies as they are about playing football. All of it is so exciting and such great fun.

Out there in foreign I bought a toy gun for the four-year-old son of a girlfriend. She begged me to exchange it for a football as she believed toy guns are too dangerous to love. A young relative had died in accidental gunplay.

Consider this Ernest Hemingway quote: “There is no hunting like the hunting of man and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never care for anything else after.”

Is always being viewed as armed and dangerous so exciting and fulfilling an occupation?

Have we arrived at this point in time in TT when both males and females are finding it difficult to eat, sleep and breathe without the comfort of gun ownership?

Do some TT men now crave omnipotence through their expressed love of guns and military-type control?

How even more exciting is it to be also dressed to match the type of gun you are holding?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin