Trinidad and Tobago men to face Tajikistan in King's Cup opener

File photo by Roger Jacob

TRINIDAD AND Tobago's men football team will face Tajikistan in their opening match of the King's Cup 2022 on September 22 in Chiang Mai province, Thailand.

The winner of that match will face the winners of the other semi-final encounter between Thailand and Malaysia in the final on September 25.

The Draw for the King's Cup took place at 11.30 pm (TT time) on Sunday.

The King's Cup is an international football tournament organised by the Football Association of Thailand.

The tournament was founded in 1968, and has been held every year since, with the exception of 1983, 1985, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2020.

In some years, the competition has featured club or invitational teams as well as international sides.

Various prominent footballers have participated in this tournament, including Peter Schmeichel, Jesper Olsen, Brian Laudrup, Henrik Larsson, Robert Lewandowski, Martin Škrtel, Milan Škriniar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well as notably, the Brazil team in 1999 which included 2002 World Cup winners Ronaldinho, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Rivaldo.