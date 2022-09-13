Teachers: Relegated to ‘heartless’ servants

Part I

MANY SEE it fit to pass judgment on teachers when they decide to embark on any form of protest action in their quest to secure their just due as professionals who shape the nation’s future. Unfortunately, they do this in a myopic vacuum without consideration for the output of teachers nor their personal responsibility to secure a decent standard of living for themselves and their families.

Many have not even stopped to acknowledge that just recently teachers used their personal devices and internet over the period of virtual engagement to teach the nation’s children well beyond their designated working hours, while simultaneously managing their family commitments. They did this out of their love, dedication and commitment to their charges. Many teachers over the years have and continue to discretely dip into their pockets to provide food, clothing and other necessities to children.

Governments over the years have and continue to disrespect teachers by taking them for granted. On the one hand they exalt the moral dedication and commitment of teachers while simultaneously undervaluing their output. Many in the national community continue to espouse the view that teachers by the very nature of their vocation ought to be paupers and any attempt to change that socio-economic order is tantamount to a betrayal of their social contract.

Quality education is the foundation of any modern, technologically competent and competitive society. Teachers are the enablers of that human development agenda. That economic driver must be nationally acknowledged and adequately compensated for any economy to effectively provide for its people and even gain competitive advantage. Teachers not only prepare workers for the various arms of the economy, but they also shape moral and ethical standards that are crucial for the emergence and maintenance of good social order.

They engender entrepreneurial notions in many young charges, inspiring them to become inventors, problem-solvers and employers. Undervaluing their contribution to the economic development of any nation is tantamount to self-harm. Moral condemnation by sanctimonious commentators for teachers attempting to defend against their economic marginalisation serves to weaken a nation’s economic foundation.

Unfortunately, the moral nature of their vocation diminishes their arsenal of defence weapons against capital forces driven by greed, inequity and social injustices – a handicap many readily pounce on. To defend their rights and justify their desire to adequately provide for themselves and their families, they are reluctantly forced to sometimes adopt “extreme measures” as last resorts, having exhausted attempts at civilised rational dialogue.

Moreover, commentators only take notice of the “extreme measures” adopted by teachers but not the contemptuous disregard by the employer for good industrial relation practices. Suddenly, teachers are chastised for a situation precipitated by the powers that be. Nonsensical arguments of excessive vacation and low working hours suddenly assume prominence.

Teachers enable young people to broaden their choices through intellectual growth and development. They empower them to be able to take advantage of opportunities, boost their capabilities to add value to their own lives and the lives of those around them by enhancing their productivity potential.

Through the efforts of teachers, students can realise their maximum human potential, thereby expanding their economic, social and cultural value to the society. Through teachers, schools serve as vehicles for the development of entire communities. These roles are significant in the scheme of any national development agenda and must never be undermined or underestimated by myopic economic arguments that fail to locate people at its core. The contribution of the teacher is premier and paramount to the realisation of any economic development agenda.

Given these realities it is difficult to comprehend the position of the Government. It is irrational, irresponsible and inimical to the development of the country. It seeks to diminish the contribution of teachers and return to the prejudiced thinking that prevailed up to the eighties and nineties when teachers, frustrated and disgusted with the disrespect and contempt of both government and national community, began to depart in their thousands for the UK, US, Cayman Islands and even Botswana.

Many teachers were forced to find supplemental sources of income to meet the basic needs of their families, diminishing their commitment to their vocation. The brain drain was only halted with the elevation of the salaries and working conditions of teachers through the delinking of the teaching service from the rest of the public service, the introduction of job descriptions and the use of an external labour market survey approach to salary negotiations. Finally, teachers were being treated with some modicum of respect for what they do and the role they play in nation building. Unfortunately, the story does not end here.

