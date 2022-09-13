Let them fight

Farley Augustine - David Reid

THE EDITOR: The ongoing feud between Farley Augustine and Watson Duke is reminiscent of the saga between the Pandavas and the Kauravas in the epic Hindu text, The Mahabharata. In this case, Augustine is Arjuna and Duke is the ignorant Duryodhana, two warriors of the highest calibre.

Life is a battlefield. War is inevitable. On the battlefield, Arjuna could not bear going to war against his own friends and family. Lord Krishna explained to Arjuna that it was his duty as a warrior to fight for the right cause. That war is righteousness versus unrighteousness. Augustine is in the right, he stuck to principle and due process.

This is not the first time this happened in this context and there is no other resolution besides war. Augustine must fight to preserve his honour and dignity, even if it means mashing some toes so that Tobago can progress.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas