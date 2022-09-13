Implement the anti-corruption law

Attorney General Reginald Armour - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Just before and since the early days of John O’Halloran’s financial misadventures, political corruption (contracts, bribery, etc) has been of great worry to taxpaying citizens, but with little done to heal the worry. Hence this country has been repeatedly embarrassed by regional and international reports. A Reginald Dumas published letter recalls: “Such contracts and agreements have in the past caused this country no end of trouble and financial loss.”

Among the most significant legislation presented in our post-independence era to help stifle state corruption is the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act (No. 1 of 2015). Why then the questionable delay in the effective implementation of this anti-corruption legislation? The Procurement Office’s deputy chairman, James Chang Kit, resigned, reportedly stating:

“The subsequent and stymying of our efforts to have the necessary regulations proclaimed as we went through the many challenges to our jurisdiction, interminable reviews and subtle attacks brought on by the Government via its agents in state enterprise, Minister of Finance and Attorney General underwrote its reluctance for proper oversight of its spending.” Chairman Moonilal Lalchan stays put.

In a sensible, recently published article, Afra Raymond seriously questioned the excuses used by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC for the worrying delays. Raymond notes that the reason for the delays as stated by the Chief Justice is that such legislation will likely increase litigation. An astounding reason from a CJ who is separate from the executive. Raymond’s civic intervention should be appreciated and supported.

In his newspaper column, attorney Jonathan Bhagan laments: “The promises of good governance and transparency have thus far not been fulfilled.” The Law Association’s public interest intervention is awaited.

The AG’s other excuse is that several government agencies, also noted by Raymond, are not ready with the required administrative framework. You mean since 2015? Now what really are the Government’s reasons for the delays? Citizens have sinister suspicions and Prime Minister Rowley must not remain in the shadows.

All this when the major objectives of this Procurement Act are: “To promote (a) the principles of accountability, integrity, transparency and value for money; (b) efficiency, fairness, equity and public confidence; © local industry development.”

All this doesn’t look good for the Government, either with politics or public morality. Remove the questionable exemptions and implement the substantive act.

RAMESH DEOSARAN

Professor Emeritus

former Independent senator