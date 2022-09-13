Coaching development is vital

Youngsters learn the proper way to hold a cricket bat at the opening day of Central Sports Club and Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally's cricket camp which bowled off at Invaders Recreation Ground, Felicity on July 2. PHOTO COURTESY CONSTITUENCY OF CHAGUANAS WEST. -

I CONGRATULATE Richard Ramkissoon, president of Central Sports, the club from central Trinidad, for organising a camp for young cricketers from the ages of five to 16, attracting in excess of 150 boys and girls. The eight-session initiative ended on September 4, at the Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity.

A Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) media release said the camp was a joint effort by Central Sports and MP for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally, which ran over consecutive weekends.

I hope the spirit in which it was started will not be allowed to fade, as it can do wonders for the youth within the central community and for the future improvement of TT cricket.

One might look at it as just an outing for children, which it is; but it is also an option for children to enjoy and understand from an early age the intricacies of a magnificent sport that encompasses essential formats.

However, it is basic in its learning of the fundamentals which, when properly taught and encouraged, could produce a fascinating future for a youngster. I’m sure, knowing the man as I do, Ramkissoon will certainly not allow this opportunity for promising young cricketers to be lost.

Coaching, especially within a club, is the most valuable asset. I can attest to this because I’ve seen it first hand at Queen’s Park Cricket Club, an organisation to which I belong.

The regular attendance of the pupils ensures building friendships and goodwill, which augurs well for future development. This virtue then transmits itself to the coaches involved and the student then learns at a faster rate and his competitiveness helps build his desire.

I give an example of the passion and unselfishness that is essential.

Noel Guillen, a former TT player, had started a coaching clinic at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair in 1956 on Sundays from 9 am until midday. Guillen was a member of the famous Guillen cricket family. The cricket lineage began with his father Victor, who played club cricket at the highest level and also became a Test match umpire. His brother Simpson represented both West Indies and New Zealand at Test cricket.

Two of Noel’s sons, Jeffrey and Charles, were better-than-average club cricketers. They are both current members of the QPCC cricket committee, with Jeffrey being the chairman. Charles is also a certified coach.

Simpson's grandson Logan van Beek was a fast bowler for the Netherlands against West Indies in the 2022 One-Day International series, and is representing New Zealand A against India A in India. Jeffrey’s son Justin, a left-handed opening batsman, played for TT and represented the WI A team that toured Bangladesh and England in 2010, as well as being a very successful captain of Queen’s Park for over a decade.

This deep appreciation of the sport was the reason Noel opened the coaching school, in order to pass on the knowledge he acquired. He coached for 17 consecutive years. He never charged or accepted a fee for his coaching, all done out of love for the game.

Over the years QPCC has developed many players through its coaching school – too many to mention here. The stability it gave to young cricketers, and the application of the natural ability of many of the participants, helped improve the techniques they required and increased the competitiveness of the club.

The TTCB should introduce a plan to develop players by ensuring that there are coaching schools at every club. There have been some established over the years, for instance, Harvard Club, where Brian Lara attended his first coaching class at six. There have been excellent centres at Preysal, Aranjuez, Powergen, etcetera.

Cricket is the type of game that explores technique, strategy, tactical acumen, concentration, ability to bat, bowl, catch, plus ground fielding. These attributes need self-confidence, brought to the fore through love of the game and nurturing cricketers from a tender age. Every club, starting with premier division clubs, ought to have a coaching school to bring the youths along.

Cricket is changing in many ways. The popularity of the game has grown. This began with the introduction of limited-overs games.

Currently, there are more professional leagues globally to attract cricketers who want a career in the game. Both the men’s and women’s games have widened their scope.

Opportunity knocks for those who want it. The TTCB has to produce many more good players constantly, to improve their fortunes and those of the players. And budding cricketers must learn the basic art first.