Woman killed, man hurt in Mayaro accident

File photo

A 50-year-old woman died in an accident over the weekend in Mayaro.

Ormilla Rajkumar died on the spot at Guayaguayare Road, Grand Lagoon Village in Mayaro, after the van she was in crashed into a wooden utility pole.

The driver, Kevin Cuffie, 36, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the Sangre Grande hospital.

A police report said Mayaro police, led by PC Jaikaran responded to a report of the accident at around 12.30 am on Sunday.

When they arrived, they saw a damaged Nissan Frontier by the road near a wooden pole broken into several pieces.

Rajkumar was in the front passenger seat. The upper part of her body had been thrown hrough the left front window.

She lived in Guagaguayare.

Cuffie, also of Guayaguayare, was taken to the Mayaro health centre, treated and transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Fire Services led by FSSO Deonarine and ambulance personnel visited the scene. Acting Insp Harper, PC Gualbance and other police also visited.

Investigations are ongoing