Williams blazes first century in Tobago T10 windball

Ken Mohammed of Pembroke Upsetters on the attack against Betsy Hope Scrape-Up in the Tobago community windball league at Parade Ground, Bacolet, Saturday. - David Reid

Dexter Edwards

Kadeem Williams lashed the first century of the Canaan/Bon Accord Sports Club's community windball league, which bowled off on Saturday at the Parade Ground in Bacolet.

Scrape-Up of Betsy Hope and Pembroke Upsetters got the action under way in the opener.

Sent in to bat, Scrape-Up scored 100 runs for the loss of four wickets, in their allotted ten overs.

But Upsetters, powered by 77 not out from Ken Mohammed, needed nine overs to reach their target, amassing 103 runs for two wickets.

The high point of the day came via the incredible power hitting of Williams.

Williams, who opened the innings for Roxborough Gunners against Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), had the full attention of the spectators, as he plundered 19 sixes. Williams feasted on the PTSC bowlers in his brutal innings of 119. No bowler was spared from the onslaught, and their strategy to bowl wide of the off stump did not work, as the balls were dispatched over the long-off boundary.

At one point, most of the PTSC fielders marshalled the boundary lines, but it did not change the approach of Williams, and the fielders kept seeing the ball sail over their heads.

Freedom Mc Kenna chipped in with a quick-fire 34 runs, as Gunners posted a mammoth 205 for three wickets.

PTSC, needing to score in excess of 20 runs per over, were a miserable 42 all out, giving Gunners the victory by 163 runs.

Gunners featured again in the fifth and final match of the day, and they easily took care of business versus Bloody Bay Phoenix, to lead the first-day standings on four points.

Batting first, Phoenix were restricted to 35 runs all out. Aalon Reid and Kadeem Williams spearheaded Gunners bowling performance, claiming three wickets for four runs and two wickets for ten runs respectively.

Gunners, in response, won the game by nine wickets, after progressing to 38 runs for one wicket. Orlando James remained unbeaten on 15 runs.

In other results, Mason Hall Challengers defeated Scrape-Up by ten runs. Challengers amassed a total of 84 for two wickets, in their overs. Scrape-Up were restricted to 74 runs, losing seven wickets, when the overs ran out.

Ashaughn Pierre was the engineer of Challengers victory, claiming three scalps for eight runs.

Challengers lost their second match to Crown Point Spartans. Spartans, led by a top score of 43 not out from Shaquille Duncan, negotiated 120 for eight wickets in their turn at the crease.

Pierre grabbed his second three-wicket haul of the day, this time for 16 runs.

Challengers looked on course for victory while Anroy Des Vignes was at the wicket, but with his dismissal on 69 runs, Challengers capitulated to 107 all out, losing by 13 runs.

Marcus Daniel, one of the tournament co-ordinators said: “The tournament was originally scheduled to be played under lights at the Calder Hall field, but they were forced to make a last-minute change.

Commenting on the launch, he added, “I was very satisfied with the first day. All the teams showed up on time, and the games were very entertaining.”

Each team is required to have one female along with an under-18 player, in their line-up.

Buccoo Reef Avengers, Signal Hill Rising Stars, East/West Outlaws, Patience Hill Renegades, Kabs Solution Buccoo and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) are the other teams contesting the 15,000.00 grand prize.

National Lotteries Control Board and RT Morshead are the sponsors of the tournament.

Matches will only be played on weekends.