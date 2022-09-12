THA chief secretary yet to speak on Duke's role as deputy

Farley Augustine addressing the PDP Trinidad launch in May. Political leader Watson Duke removed him and two others as deputy leaders. File photo/Jeff K Mayers

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is yet to make a statement on Watson Duke’s future role as Deputy Chief Secretary.

At the post-Executive Council media briefing last Thursday, Augustine said he was reviewing Duke’s responsibilities and a decision would be announced in a media release over the weekend.

On that occasion, he accused Duke, political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, of shirking several of his responsibilities as Deputy Chief Secretary.

Augustine also said Duke may be relieved of his responsibilities altogether.

“I want to make it very publicly clear that immediately post-this press briefing, a review of the DCS’ portfolio and the areas assigned to him will be done and I assure you that before the end of the weekend you will get some press release indicating what the decision is,” he had told reporters.

This has not materialised.

Augustine’s review of the Deputy Chief Secretary’s functions came in the wake of Duke’s claim that the THA had abandoned some 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performers who had gone to New York to perform at several events during Labor Day celebrations.