President declares October 24 Divali holiday
October 24 has been declared a holiday to mark Divali.
Hindu devotees were told on Monday that the celebration of one of their main festivals will be celebrated on that date. In a media release on Monday morning, the Ministry of Communications declared the date, in keeping with the Public Holidays and Festivals Act, Chapter 19:05.
The Divali celebrations are expected to be the first in-person ceremonies since covid19 restrictions were lifted since the height of the pandemic in 2020.
