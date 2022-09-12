President declares October 24 Divali holiday

In this November 2021 Anita Persad light deyas outside RRM Plaza, High Street, San Fernando as part of their Divali celebrations. Photo by Lincoln Holder

October 24 has been declared a holiday to mark Divali.

Hindu devotees were told on Monday that the celebration of one of their main festivals will be celebrated on that date. In a media release on Monday morning, the Ministry of Communications declared the date, in keeping with the Public Holidays and Festivals Act, Chapter 19:05.

The Divali celebrations are expected to be the first in-person ceremonies since covid19 restrictions were lifted since the height of the pandemic in 2020.