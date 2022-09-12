PM returns to Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister has returned from his state business trip in Europe.

Dr Rowley is expected to host a media conference on Monday at 9.30 am.

A notice on the Office of the Prime Minister's social media accounts said Rowley returned from his trip to Europe on Sunday.

He left for Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands on September 2.

The Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley's visits involved meetings with "major global energy companies who have significant investments in Trinidad and Tobago."

He held meetings with executives from Proman. Proman is one of the largest downstream investors in the petrochemical gas industry in TT, particularly in methanol.

He also held meeting with executives from British Petroleum (BP) and Shell.

Energy Minister Stuart Young accompanied the prime minister at the meetings.