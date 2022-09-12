PDP Trinidad deputy: Apologise publicly to Duke

Progressive Democratic Patriots deputy for Trinidad, Kezel Jackson. FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy for Trinidad, Kezel Jackson, has called on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to immediately apologise to their political leader, Watson Duke.

In a Facebook video on Saturday, Jackson reminded Augustine not to "cut off the hand that gave you the crown."

The PDP, which boats a 14-1 majority in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), launched the Trinidad arm of the party in May this year. Duke has promised to contest all elections in Trinidad and has been in several communities in Trinidad campaigning for support.

Defending her political leader, Jackson said Duke did no wrong in his Facebook video last Wednesday when he slammed the THA for its neglect of 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performers, whom he said were left hungry and sleeping on the streets in New York.

On Thursday Augustine said the THA did not send the group to perform abroad but had agreed to be part sponsor for their trip to the tune of $400,000. He criticised Duke's approach to handling the matter and promised to review his portfolio as Deputy Chief Secretary and make a determination on what his responsibilities will be moving forward, if any at all.

That same day, Duke stripped Augustine of his PDP deputy leader post. The party's two other Tobago deputies were also removed.

Jackson said she was disappointed with Augustine. "It seemed to me your behaviour was premeditated and malicious. Like you looked for an opportunity to thwart the reputation and integrity of your political leader," she said.

"If we sit and listen again – listen objectively. He made an appeal. He said, 'I'm appealing to (the THA) for humanitarian aid.'

"Why in that same address (in response) would you use words that are derogatory in nature. Why would you say you want to put his (Deputy Chief Secretary) position in review. That is gross disrespect and misconduct on your part."

Jackson said Augustine must show contrition to make right with the party.

"We all fall short. No one is perfect – we understand that. But you must recognise quickly and make a public apology for your actions against your political leader."

Jackson said she and Duke were privy to allegations of corruption within the THA but they gave the Augustine-led administration the benefit of the doubt.

"What did our political leader do? Did he say he wants to review and make an investigation? No, he quickly refuted the claims."

She claimed Trinidad contractors were being favoured over their Tobago counterparts.

She also said that there are rumours that Augustine has plans of contesting the leadership of the PDP.

"How did you become Chief Secretary? It was with his authorisation. What more did you want?

"You weren't happy with the hand that gave you the crown? Why would you want to cut off the hand that gave you that crown. Why?"

She claimed Augustine's actions were tantamount to political suicide.

"This is an act of betrayal."

Efforts to contact Augustine and Duke on Sunday were unsuccessful as all calls went unanswered.