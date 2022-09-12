Gunmen beat Woodland mini-mart owner
A businessman has been taken to hospital after two gunmen beat him on Monday afternoon.
A police report said at around 3 pm, two men pulled up in a white Nissan Tiida car in front of his minimart in Woodland. The men, each with a gun, began beating the owner, who was working in the minimart.
They then left empty-handed, got back into the car and drove away.
Southern Division police were alerted and the injured owner was taken for treatment.
No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.
Comments
