FilmTT's Script to Screen Shorts debut at CaribbeanTales

FilmTT premiered two shorts from the Script to Screen Programme at the CaribbeanTales International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Limited (FilmTT) premiered two shorts from the Script to Screen Programme at the CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF) in Canada. I Dream of Calypso and Skyglow were screened at the Carlton Cinema in Toronto on September 8 for the Sweet TT 60th Anniversary night.

FilmTT partnered with CTFF and the Consulate of the Republic of TT in Toronto to celebrate TT’s 60th anniversary of independence by showcasing TT filmmakers, said a media release.

The feature film, Lavway: Our Story, directed by Ryan Gibbons, is a visually and musically rich cultural depiction of traditions in Trinidad Carnival. Following the feature film, was the Canadian premiere of I Dream of Calypso and the world premiere of Skyglow.

I Dream of Calypso tells the story of a shy young girl who dreams of singing calypso but must first gain the approval of her religious parents in order to do so. It was written by Solange Plaza, directed by Joash Alexander and produced by Victoria Gour-Votor. The film stars Cayla Allen, Michelle Sylvester and Sean Daniel. “Working on this project has been one of the most challenging experiences in my life, I have never done a period piece before but I must say it was very fun. Loved working with the team of first-time actors and we had an excellent crew,” said Plaza.

The release said Skyglow is a sci-fi short that tells the story of Judah. When his first love, Ellie, goes missing, Judah, a bullied youth, must confront his past and unlock new power to find her before it's too late. The film was written and directed by Kyron Jeffers and produced by Leanda Taitt. “The story of Skyglow is designed to create breadcrumbs and bridges to solve social problems. This franchise will explore the mysteries in our hearts that hinder the fulfillment of our dreams. Skyglow's mission is to empower a new generation of leaders using creative entrepreneurship, ”said Jeffers.

On September 30, 2021, FilmTT hosted its first ever live show titled The Pitch to reveal the winners from its Business of Film: Script to Screen Programme. Plaza’s script for I Dream of Calypso and Jeffers’ Skyglow placed in the top six scripts that were awarded production funding. Plaza also received developmental funding for being in the top three.

The Script to Screen Programme is a FilmTT initiative that was brought to life with the support from partnering organisations Stage 32, exporTT and TTT. The programme intended to position stakeholders at a greater advantage through access to business opportunities and professional growth. Local and international industry professionals facilitated the sessions which included practical components and funding incentives, the release said.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton general manager FilmTT said: “We are excited to see these short films on the big screen after starting as an idea in the minds of the writers at the beginning of FilmTT’s Script to Screen Programme. We will continue to support and facilitate these types of programmes and opportunities for the betterment of the local film industry. ”

For more information on the Business of Film: Script to Screen Programme, visit www.filmtt.co.tt/scriptworkshops. To view the shorts online visit www.caribbeantalesfestival.com