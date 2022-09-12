Dwayne DJ Bravo releases his 47 Riddim with Iwer George

Dwayne DJ Bravo teams up with soca general Iwer George for the song, Champion Bam Bam, the first release from Bravo's music studio which he set up 18 months ago. -

Eighteen months after launching his 47 Production music studio, Dwayne Bravo aka DJ Bravo will be releasing the first track from his studio.

The former West Indies cricket captain, who is now heavily invested in the music industry, was extremely excited about the project as it will be the first song, Champion Bam Bam, he produced for himself using his studio. The song also features top soca entertainer Neil "Iwer" George.

Bravo said, "It's no secret I launched my music studio about a year and a half ago. It's fully open for business and, if not the best, it is certainly one of the best studios the country ever experienced." Bravo told Newsday the studio is about giving opportunities to unknown talent while using the strengths of others.

"I called my friends in the music industry to be a part of it.

"I want to give a huge thanks to Iwer George. He was the first to come on board the 47 Riddim. I have a collaboration with him. It is a big deal for me to do a song with Iwer. He in one of the legends in the music industry.

"I reached out to him at 1.05 am via WhatsApp and by 1.10 am he was in front of my door ready to do the track. The name of the song is...Champion Bam Bam. I am known as the champion and Iwer is known to have several songs with the term bam bam. It's a song for all the beautiful ladies and I think they would love it."

Also on the 47 Riddim are reigning Groovy Soca Monarch and D' All Starz band lead singer College Boy Jesse, Tommy Sanchez and Orlando Octave.

Bravo said the music on the riddim is a mix of soca and Afrobeats."An unknown on the riddim is Tommy Sanchez. He is a young artist and songwriter and he wrote Champion Bam Bam. His song is called Ting on You."

Sanchez is working under the 47 umbrella. The number 47 represents Bravo's cricket jersey number.

"The only female on the rhythm is Guyanese Tamika Marshall. Her song will send red gyal crazy. To be honest, I only reached out about four days ago. She made it happen (by completing her song).

"We have a history. Back in 2012, the first song I did was with her and Beenie Man, (so) it was only fair to reach out to her. Her song is called Stop for Life."Despite his success with the song, Champion, Bravo said he felt no pressure to compete with the popularity of that song.

"No pressure at all. What Champion did, I don't think I might reach that again. I never thought it would be that big. But I do music for the love and passion. I am grateful for how popular Champion (was) because it opened so many avenues for me worldwide."

Asked whether he was a professional athlete first and then an artiste, Bravo said, "I am both. I am a professional athlete and artiste (who) has gone into the line of music production.

"I did other songs that have eight-30 million views on YouTube, but it's not liked at home. I don't know why it doesn't have an impact at home. I would love to have it appreciated at home. But I'll work where it is loved. This project will definitely be accepted."

The producer of the song is Druce Jags-Joseph. The riddim will be released on September 13 and performed for the first time on September 16 at Bravo's All White charity event at Queen's Hall Garden Centre, St Ann's, from 8 pm. The drinks-inclusive event will also feature Travis World and Major Penny.