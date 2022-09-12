Chaguanas man in hospital after shooting

A 29-year-old Chaguanas man remained hospitalised after a shooting in Enterprise on Friday night.

On Sunday, Tevin Diaz, 29, of Benjamin Street, was still at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The shooting happened at around 10.30 pm on Friday while he was in his AD wagon along Gopaul Avenue in Enterprise.

Residents heard multiple gunshots and found him with wounds. The police were alerted and Central Division Task Force (North), led by Sgt John, responded.

The police found the car with several bullet holes abandoned on the roadside. The officers also found spent shells in and out of the car as well as live ammunition on the roadway.

No one was in the car and the police were told Diaz was taken to the Chaguanas health facility for medical treatment.

The police said he was shot in his abdomen and buttocks.

Diaz was later transferred to the hospital.

The police do not have a motive for the shooting.

In the past week, there have been several shootings in the Central Division— a double-homicide in Freeport, a murder in Enterprise, and two triple police-involved shootings, one in Enterprise and the other in Couva.