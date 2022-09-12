Caribbean Airlines launches courier service

A Caribbean Airlines plane

Online shoppers can have their goods delivered directly to their homes or workplaces with Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) Jetpak courier service.

A media release from CAL on Monday reported that customers ordering packages weighing 50 pounds or less can have the items delivered directly to their home.

The service which is only available in Trinidad with a delivery only option in Tobago is expected to be established to other countries in the Caribbean Airlines network.

For now, the service has two locations at the Caribbean Airlines' cargo office in Piarco and the Parkade Building, Port of Spain.

The release also reported that a smart technology locker would be introduced soon to allow for more pick-up locations in TT.

Customers can sign up for Jetpak using the link jetpak.caribbean-airlines.com.

Once registration is completed customers will receive a US address which can be used to shop online, the items purchased online will be delivered to the US address, Caribbean Airlines will bring the items to Trinidad and the airline will clear the items with customers and deliver the items to your location.