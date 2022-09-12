Bago Jam the perfect precursor to Tobago carnival

Shurwayne Winchester performs for a packed crowd at Bago Jam on Saturday, the official launch of the inaugural Tobago carnival, at Shaw Park carpark. - David Reid

IF Bago Jam is a precursor to the inaugural Tobago carnival, then Tobago is in for an unforgettable time.

A massive crowd, young and mature, flocked to Shaw Park carpark on Saturday for the official launch of Tobago carnival, scheduled for October 28-30.

Traditional carnival characters such as moko jumbies, jab jab, gorillas and baby doll greeted patrons who began arriving well before gates opened at 5pm.

The cast of performers gave patrons enough of a taste to leave soca lovers wanting for more.

Former Soca Monarch champion and Tobago's Shurwayne Winchester, who is blowing up the airwaves with his latest song To Be Gonian, on the Scarborough riddim, had the crowd eager to time travel seven weeks forward to experience the festival.

Other performers included Tobago's Adana Roberts, who is also on the Scarborough riddim alongside Zan.

She posted a clip of her performance on Twitter on Sunday and said: "Was such a beautiful experience seeing my fellow Tobagonians totally immersed in the spirit of carnival. The launch was nothing short of amazing. Cannot wait to meet y'all in the events and on the road come October. Tobago carnival 2022 will be one for the books."

Other performers on the evening included Iwer George, Kees, Farmer Nappy and Kernal Roberts.

Tobago carnival calendar of events

September 25 – Soaked at Roxborough

October 1 – Dream at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex

October 22 – The Hideout at the Argyle Waterfall

October 23 – Revel on the Harbour Master

October 24-28 – Tobago Festival of Music, Arts and Culture (Burna Boy)

October 26 – Waddap Wednesday at Canoe Bay

October 27 – Pink Brunch (venue to be announced)

October 28 – Pan in the Gayelle

October 28 – Floats and Bikinis on the Harbour Master

October 28 – Daylight (venue to be announced)

October 28 – Finesse on board the Embassy.

October 29 – J'Ouvert

October 29 – Night Mas

October 29 – Emerge Carnival Masquerade Gala

October 29 – Mud Festival in Crown Point

October 29 – TUCO Tobago Lime at Tropikist Hotel

October 29 – Soiree (venue to be announced)

October 30 – Parade of the Bands