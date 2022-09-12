Ascevero earns bronze at Sambo Pan Am Champs

Idrees Ascevero, middle, after earning bronze at the Sambo Pan Am Championships in Costa Rica. Alongside him is athlete Keron Bourne, left, and TT Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation president Jason Fraser. -

IDREES Ascevero earned bronze for TT at the Sambo Pan American Championships being held in Costa Rica.

The TT team was significantly trimmed at the last minute owing to lack of funding.

Missing the trip were Jeremy Rampage Rodulfo, who was a sambo bronze medallist at the 2021 world championships in Uzbekistan, as well as head coach and technical Director Warren Gill.

President of the TT Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation Jason Fraser is accompanying athletes Keron Bourne and Ascevero.

Fraser, who is also vice president of Pan American Sambo, said Ascevero was training for two years and the decision to carry him to Costa Rica was based on an investment in the younger generation.

Ascevero didn't disappoint as he battled to the medal round in the 98+kg weight category.

He defeated Brazilian Rafael De Oliveira in the preliminary stage, but in the semifinals lost to the experienced Honduran Jorge Miselem, who went on to win the gold.

Bourne, who had covid last month, lost to Costa Rican favourite Daniel Fallas.

Ascevero and Bourne will continue competing at the championships this week.