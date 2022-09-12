3 more covid19 deaths

The Health Ministry has recorded three more covid19 deaths. This brings the total figure since March 2020 to 4,171.

In its update on Sunday, the ministry said the three people who died were elderly men, all with multiple comorbidities.

The ministry also reported 114 new cases, bringing the number of total active cases to 5,241. The cases were from samples taken between September 9-10.

A total of 193 patients are hospitalised with 16 in step-down/transition facilities and 5,032 in home self-isolation

As of Sunday, 171,908 patients recovered, with 22 people being discharged from public health facilities and 175 were recovered community cases.

The national vaccination status still stands at 51.2 per cent with 716,671 people fully vaccinated while 683,329 took the first or no dose.