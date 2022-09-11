Two dead, three wounded after Malick shooting

Stock photo

A shooting in Malick on Saturday afternoon led to the deaths of two men and the wounding of a man and two women.

Police said Anthony Sergeant, 58 and Kunta Andrews, 39, were liming in a group at Tenth Street, Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick, at around 5.39 pm, when a black car approached them.

Two gunmen got out of the car and shot at the group.

The attackers got back in their car and drove off.

Passersby took Sergeant and Andrews to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex where they were declared dead.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the right side of his back, leg, and upper right arm, while a 40-year-old woman was shot in her face.

Investigators said a 30-year-old woman attempted to shield nearby children from the gunshots and was shot in one of her calves.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.