Sundiata's paintings, sculptures on show at 101 Art Gallery

A Carnival-themed painting by Sundiata. The artist returns with a new exhibit at 101 Art Gallery from September 17-25. -

Barbadian-born TT based artist Sundiata is set to stage a new exhibition of paintings and sculptures at the 101 Art Gallery.

Sundiata: Paintings, Drawings and Sculptures, 2018-2022, runs September 17-25 at

the gallery in Newtown, Port of Spain.

His exhibit will feature paintings in oil and watercolour to his hardwood sculpting in samaan, cedar, mahogany and sapodilla.

Coming after TT’s 60th anniversary of independence last month, and contiuning into the Republic Day observance, Sundiata's latest body of work reflects local heritage in Carnival, market scenes, classic houses, etc.

"He customarily permits the medium to dictate the expression that eventually emerges within finished pieces – such as the Carnival scenes that will be among the exhibits.

"He is also preoccupied with light and how it interacts with various hues, as well as instances of natural reflection; this is why even the actual canvas that he is using while painting has an impact on the eventual product," states a release on the exhibition.

His works are available for sale and a two-day preview on September 15 and 16, from noon-6 pm, offers both privacy and a competitive advantage for art collectors. Those interested can contact Mark Pereira (678-0460) or Dulcie Nieves (686-7943).

The hours for the official opening on September 17-18, are 10am-4pm. The event then switches to noon-6 pm, Tuesday-Friday, and then to 10 am-4 pm on the final Saturday and Sunday.

For more info check 101 Art Gallery’s online spaces on Instagram and Facebook, plus its website at 101artgallery.com.